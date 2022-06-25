Makhura ‘confident’ despite court interdict to halt ANC elective conference

Cheryl Kahla

Several African National Congress (ANC) members are trying to halt the party’s elective conference in Gauteng by seeking an interdict from the High Court.

This as the ANC deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi will go against provincial executive committee member Lebogang Maile for the position of chairperson.

Apart from calling for the conference to be cancelled or postponed, party members also want the outgoing chairperson, David Makhura, to be investigated.

Meanwhile, Makhura said “the ANC is going to defend” itself, adding that the Gauteng Elective conference will proceed on Saturday.

WATCH: Provincial Chairperson Cde @David_Makhura confirms that the 14th ANC Gauteng Provincial Conference will resume despite the recent court application to interdict conference by one delegate. #ANCGPConference pic.twitter.com/xbdUOAvhfv— Gauteng ANC #VoteANC (@GautengANC) June 25, 2022

ANC ‘will defend’ interdict

Addressing the media on Saturday, Makhura said both national and provincial executive committees will deal with the last-minute court application.

“We had five branches and this conference said it can’t be held to ransom by them. Now we have one delegate bringing a court application which is his constitutional right.

“This conference is going to proceed and it’s only a court that can stop us.”

“We are going to defend, we are very confident”.

Venue security

Makhura said security protocols have been beefed up to prevent “those who are not meant to be here” from attending the conference.

Only accredited delegates will be allowed to enter the venue.

“As people come in here, we have a stricter process, unlike yesterday when we started”, he explained.

The party’s 14th Provincial Conference is underway at The Lakes Hotel in Benoni, Ekurhuleni.

This year’s theme is ‘Reasserting the vision of the Freedom Charter in the year of Unity and Renewal to defend and advance South Africa’s democratic gains’.

The conference is expected to wrap up on Sunday, 26 June.

This is a developing story; more to follow.

