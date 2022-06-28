IDC donates R2 million to help provide healthcare in KZN after floods

Citizen Reporter

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has donated at least R2 million to support primary healthcare and the displaced families in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) after floods pummelled the province earlier in the year.

Over 85 healthcare facilities including local clinics, district and regional hospitals were destroyed by torrential rains that lashed KZN three months ago.

Thousands were displaced when their homes were destroyed by floods.

Health facilities in eThekwini, King Cestshwayo, iLembe, uMgungundlovu and Ugu districts were also destroyed. This left thousands of patients being redirected to facilities that are difficult for them to reach, while many had nowhere to go for their immediate healthcare needs.

The IDC, with Rhiza Babuyile – a community development organisation – will provide relief to those affected by the devastating floods.

The relief efforts will be carried out over the next four months, with more than 2,500 people expected to benefit.

People in Umlazi, Inanda, Durban and surrounding areas will be provided with food, medical care and blankets.

Nurses and community healthcare workers will be deployed to provide the much needed medical care to affected communities.

Rhiza Babuyile had already been working in some of the affected communities.

“We are on the ground, responding to the aftermath of the recent natural disasters which have plagued the province and left communities without important infrastructure, leaving them destitute and without vital services and goods,” said Rhiza Babuyile CEO Rashuping Morake.

87 people still missing

According to the provincial government, 87 people are still missing.

There are also still 23 unidentified bodies, with DNA not collected. At least 6,895 were left homeless and 50 injured.

The floods affected 27,069 households with 8,584 houses totally destroyed and 13,536 partially destroyed.

Disaster teams, the police and members of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) are still in the province helping search and rescue teams.

Additional information by Getrude Makhafola

