Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
6 Jul 2022
5:15 am
South Africa

Blackouts fear as Tshwane and Eskom clash over R800 million debt

Eskom has rejected Tshwane's payment plan for the debt.

Photo: iStock
While Eskom and the City of Tshwane bumped heads over irregular payments of debt of more than R800 million, residents fear blackouts and being bullied into paying the city’s debt. There was no indication of the consequences should the city not pay Eskom after the power utility rejected an attempt to enter into a payment settlement arrangement. City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the debt came from unpaid bills. “The city will ensure full payment to Eskom by Thursday. It’s important that our customers pay their accounts in full and on time to enable us to pay our creditors,” he said....

