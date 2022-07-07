Traffic control duty not a job for untrained, says metro police

Marizka Coetzer

Metro police have warned motorists not to support civilians directing traffic during load shedding.

On the corner of January Masilela Drive and Muriel Street in Pretoria, John Langa and Sipho Nkosi started doing “point duty” because the traffic lights were not working due to load shedding on Tuesday afternoon.

“Hurry, hurry,” they shouted, and whistled as they directed the vehicles over the intersection.

Most motorists seemed grateful and tipped them or hooted as they drove past.

One motorist shouted at Nkosi about the Tshwane metro police department’s (TMPD) request.

“I come from Mpumalanga, but now I live on the street,” Nkosi said, adding he was looking for a job.

Langa was a street vendor, making and selling wooden fences and boxes.

“Look,” he said, “there is my stock. But now we have to help with the traffic, otherwise … can you imagine?”

The duo quickly moved to a busier intersection a block away after discovering the traffic light there was also out.

TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said he was aware that civilians tried to control traffic at busy intersections.

“We are concerned about this behaviour and should mention that it should stop immediately.

“Anyone who controls traffic should have undertaken training in this regard and, after completion, must be issued with a compliance certificate,” he said.

Mahamba said these civilians were not only posing a danger to themselves, but to motorists who could have accidents.

“When you are trained, you are taught how to stop vehicles and the distance you should give those motorists to apply their brakes.

“For instance, when stopping a truck, you should give more time and space to stop because trucks take a long time to stop. “If you are not trained, you might not be aware of such dynamics,” he said.

Mahamba said motorists should use the intersections as four-way stops.

“Although we appreciate the partnership with communities, we advise them not to control traffic, but report faulty lights and those that are out of order to authorities,” he said.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers had been issued with a directive from acting chief of police Thulani Maxwell Khanyile to take up point duty during peak hours – between 6am and 9am and 3pm and 6pm – to alleviate traffic congestion.

Fihla said JMPD officers had various responsibilities, ranging from crime prevention, by-laws enforcement, attending to protests and life-threatening and non-life-threatening emergencies within the city.

“Officers cannot be at every corner and intersection, so with the assistance of Traffic FreeFlow, sponsored by OUTsurance, main arterials, heavily congested and major routes are prioritised,” he said.

Fihla said officers had been monitoring areas and intersections outside peak hours after receiving complaints about unauthorised people controlling traffic.

“The challenge with unauthorised people controlling traffic is, should an accident happen, the city will not be liable for any damages incurred.

“The city will only be liable if traffic is controlled by JMPD officers or authorised officials.”

Fihla discouraged motorists from giving civilians money as an incentive to control traffic.

“This encourages them to continue and go to the extent of tampering with traffic lights and traffic lights controller boxes to make money.

“It further endangers the lives of these individuals as they may be run over by vehicles,” he said.