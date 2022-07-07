Man critical after falling from third floor of Menlyn mall in Pretoria

Citizen Reporter

A man is in a critical condition after falling from the third floor of the Menlyn Park Shopping Centre in Pretoria on Thursday.

Emer-G-Med paramedics were called and found the man, believed to be 30 years old, had fallen from a height of three stories. They quickly stabilised him.

According to Emer-G-Med, the incident occurred around 8am. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this point.

The paramedics put him on advanced life support to stabilise him before placing him into a mechanical ventilator to help him breathe. He was airlifted to a hospital.

The reason for the fall is unknown at this stage and an investigation is underway.

Person falls to death at Fourways Mall

The incident comes after an individual fell to their death at Fourways Mall on 9 June 2022.

Andri Pienaar, the Asset manager of Fourways Mall, said the person reportedly fell on the external facade of the mall.

“An individual fell to their death off the external facade of the building. Emergency services responded immediately and the individual was pronounced dead on the scene,” said Pienaar.

The reason for the jump at the time was unknown.

NOW READ: Person falls to death at Fourways Mall