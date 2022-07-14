NSPCA to lay charges against teenagers who made pitbulls maul stolen dog to death

Kgomotso Phooko

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) is pursuing criminal charges against two teenagers who incited two pitbulls to maul a dog to death.

The NSPCA is investigating a case of animal cruelty against the two boys, both aged 17, as well as three spectators.

This after they received a graphic video of the dog fighting on Saturday from a police detective at the Aliwal North Saps in the Eastern Cape.

The video reportedly shows two pitbulls attacking a chained dog in a veld.

The two teenagers, along with the three other spectators, can be seen in the video laughing while the dog screams in pain.

“The teenagers are seen laughing and encouraging their blood-covered pitbulls to continue attacking the chained dog, until eventually its bones could be heard being crushed and the dog passes away,” said the NSPCA.

According to the NSPCA, the teenagers stole the dog from a neighbour before taking it to the veld and chaining it up.

By the time the NSPCA arrived at the scene, the dog was already dead.

The NSPCA inspectors then drafted a warrant to remove the pitbulls from the homes of the teenagers. The Chief Magistrate granted them two warrants.

They raided both homes of the teenagers in the Joe Gqabi area and removed the pitbulls and another dog found in one of the properties.

NSPCA Executive Director, Marcelle Meredith, said children who display violence towards animals eventually grow up to become a threat to society.

“They grow up to harm women, children, elderly people and other vulnerable members of society. The level of premeditated violence in this case is shocking and should certainly raise concern for the future of our country if it is to be left in the hands of children who display such barbarity,” said Meredith.

