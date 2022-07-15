Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
15 Jul 2022
5:15 am
South Africa

Poor police service in Pretoria slammed

Marizka Coetzer

Criminologist says various factors determine whether police investigations are lengthy or short

Picture: Neil McCartney
Two Pretoria residents are unhappy about poor police service. One of them, JP Pretorius, said after opening a case of assault in April, he has still not received any feedback. He said the incident happened after he told an employee to help out with gardening at his complex, but the employee was assaulted by another resident. He took the employee to open a case in April but nothing has happened. Pretorius then laid a complaint with the inspectorate at the complaints against the South African Police Service department, with no joy either. Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said she was...

