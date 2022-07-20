DA to approach SAHRC about KZN flood victims housed in community halls

Kgomotso Phooko

Democratic Alliance (DA) is visiting community halls across eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal, that are housing flood victims who are yet to be given temporary housing.

On Tuesday, DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers, together with the party’s provincial spokesperson on social development Mmabatho Tembe, DA KZN spokesperson on human settlements, Marlaine Nair and councillors conducted oversight inspections at the community halls.

Earlier this year in May, floods destroyed several homes and infrastructure in KZN, with more than 400 people killed. More than 6,000 people were also left homeless.

The KZN government is in the process of building temporary housing units for the displaced victims. The DA, however, said progress is slow while the flood victims continue to live in “inhumane” conditions.

The party said they will approach the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) about the conditions at some of these halls.

Flood relief programmes

In June, the national treasury approved more than R1 billion as a short-term disaster relief that will be directed to flood relief programmes.

However, they said the province required R17 billion to fix the damage caused by the floods.

Speaking to Newsroom Afrika on Tuesday, DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers said the R1.4 billion has yet to reach the KZN coffers.

“I sit on the finance portfolio committee in the province, and to date we still had no acknowledgement of any additional funding coming into the province.

“We are sitting with a situation of flood refugees, and if you have a government that cares and we have been told there is money to access, then for heaven sake access the money,” said Rodgers.

Department of Human Settlements

In June, the Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi said eight contractors had been appointed to build the temporary residential units (TRUs).

“The provincial Department of Human Settlements has been able to appoint eight contractors from its panel to construct much needed TRUs to accommodate affected families in eThekwini Municipality, iLembe, Ugu and uMzinyathi districts.

“A social facilitator has been attached to each mass care centre to identify affected families who have their own sites available to construct houses. In addition, the department is issuing orders for building material vouchers for residents who are rebuilding their own homes,” said Kubayi.

NOW READ: KZN’s R4 billion human settlements budget