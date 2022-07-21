Getrude Makhafola
Premium Journalist
5 minute read
21 Jul 2022
4:45 am
South Africa

How unemployment, pandemic, made black women, children easy prey for human traffickers

Getrude Makhafola

According to the report syndicates sex-traffic girls as young as 10 to urban areas

Picture: iStock
The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and joblessness has left young people, black women, and migrants in South Africa vulnerable to ruthless human trafficking syndicates, according to a United Stated government global report on human trafficking. The US State Department's 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report was released on Tuesday, and South Africa was ranked as a Tier 2 Watch List country for the second consecutive year. The reports ranks countries into four tiers. The tiers Tier 1 is the highest ranking, and while it doesn't mean a country has no human trafficking or that it is doing enough to address...

Read more on these topics