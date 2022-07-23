Marizka Coetzer
23 Jul 2022
South Africa

Repo rate rise a last nail? – South Africans opting to work from home or quit their jobs

Marizka Coetzer

Economist Dawie Roodt says it made more sense to resign if travelling expenses surpasses income.

The repo rate increase by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) may be the last nail in the proverbial coffin for many, as South Africans suffocate from the rising cost of living and growing inflation rates. As the cost of living rose along with fuel, food, electricity and rates and taxes increases, it has become unaffordable to go to work, and many South Africans are opting to work from home or quit their jobs. Maki Marish recently tweeted his cousin resigned as a baker because her take-home pay was R2,500 versus R3,200 to travel to work. ALSO READ: Reserve Bank...

