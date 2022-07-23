Bekkersdal residents catch woman selling live ammunition

Sipho Mabena

Residents of Mandela section in Bekkersdal in Gauteng have reportedly caught a woman selling live ammunition and alerted the police on Friday.

Police spokesperson sergeant Linkie Lefakane says members of Bekkersdal police station swiftly responded and recovered an unlicensed firearm, ammunition and hand-cuffs.

#sapsGP SAPS Bekkersdal members arrested a woman (25) in Mandela section for unlawful possession of firearm and ammunitionon 22/07 after community members caught the woman in the act of selling live ammunition and alerted the police. #GunsOffTheStreets NP https://t.co/BfMEFzZRgf pic.twitter.com/WNhDSMSNhw— SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) July 23, 2022

He says the 25-year-old suspect was arrested for unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition.

“Further investigation will confirm the suspect’s residency status in the country,” he said.

Lefakane said the suspect is expected to appear before the Westonaria Magistrates’ Court soon.

Meanwhile, a joint team made up of the Hawks’ Tactical Operations Management Section (Toms), Crime Intelligence, Gauteng Traffic Police’s Saturation Unit, Tracker Connect as well as the Badboyz Security swiftly responded to intelligence information received about armed suspects planning to hi-jack a truck.

#sapsHAWKS One suspects was shot and killed and eight otherrs were arrested following a shootout with police on the R554 in Boksburg yesterday, 22 July 2022, after a joint team swiftly responded to information bout a planned truck #hijacking. NPhttps://t.co/CsELvuKHVO pic.twitter.com/s8rfcxKnf3— SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) July 23, 2022

On Friday the crime intelligence led information was operationalised to intercept the suspects and the vehicles fitting the description were spotted on R554 in Boksburg following an eight-ton truck.

“The police were greeted with gunfire when they attempted to stop the suspects. A shoot out ensued as the police returned fire. One of nine suspects was fatally wounded, four others were wounded and taken to hospital whilst the remaining four were immediately arrested,” spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase said.

He said the two vehicles, a Toyota sedan and Opel Corsa bakkie, allegedly used in the commission of crime and three illegal firearms found in both vehicles were seized.

Police have seemingly been busy this weekend, cracking down on crime in the backdrop of violent crime that has gripped Gauteng townships.

#sapsGP Seven supects were arrested that have been reported to be involved in various shooting incidents that had recently occurred in Eldorado Park. One of the suspects was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm with ammunition. NPhttps://t.co/ESQuROZZyB pic.twitter.com/QfT7SShvxc— SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) July 22, 2022

Eight suspects aged between the ages of 26 and 48 expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrates court soon.

They are facing multiple charges includes murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition as well as conspiracy to commit crime.

Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, Gauteng provincial police commissioner, has welcomed the arrest of the seven suspects suspected to be involved in various shooting incidents that had recently occurred in Eldorado Park.

On Thursday members of the SA Police Service Eldorado Park Tracing Team together with Soweto Tactical Response Team followed up on information regarding the whereabouts of suspects responsible for the recent shooting incidents in Eldorado Park.

The members proceeded to the provided address and, upon searching the property, found an unlicensed firearm and sixteen live ammunition.

Two more suspects were later arrested for other separate cases of murder.