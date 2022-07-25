WATCH: Protesting taxi drivers bring Durban CBD to a standstill

Faizel Patel

Parts of the Durban CBD came to a standstill on Monday morning, after angry taxi drivers blockaded roads over the impounding of their vehicles and high fuel prices.

According to the eThekwini Metro Police, the protesting drivers have taken issue with Operation Shanela, a provincial government programme responsible for law enforcement relating to the taxi industry.

Protestors blocked routes with burning debris and there have also been reports of sporadic looting in the Durban CBD.

ALSO READ: Mbalula plans meeting with irate taxi associations

While the situation has calmed down due to heavy police presence, motorists in Durban have been urged to stay away from the CBD.

Mohammad Khan, one of the shop owners speaking to eNCA, says he was assisted by the taxi drivers when his shop was looted by protestors.

“It was about 50 or 100 that were protesting through. I think there were a lot of them that were just trying to jump onto the bandwagon and they ran into the store, we had no control. But, thanks to the taxi industry – the guys that were initially having the strike, they saved us, they fought of those guys and a lot of my items were returned.”

Last week, in a bid to avert a looming total shutdown by taxi operators, transport minister, Fikile Mbalula, said he was planning a meeting with taxi operators in the coming weeks.

Speaking to The Citizen on Wednesday, spokesperson for the department, Lwazi Khoza, said the minister was aware of the shutdown threats and has, therefore, committed to engage the taxi industry.

“The impact of the fuel hikes on ordinary citizens, who rely on the taxi industry, cannot be downplayed.”

The sharp rises in fuel prices have forced many South Africans, including the taxi industry, to dig deeper into their pockets.

A march to the Union Buildings has also been planned and is scheduled to take place at the end of this month.

ALSO READ: National Taxi Alliance mulls over total shutdown