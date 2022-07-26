News
Citizen Reporter
Reporter
1 minute read
26 Jul 2022
11:00 am
Former Tongaat Hulett executives charged for fraud of R3,5 billion
Citizen Reporter
They face charges of fraud, Contravention of the Financial Markets Act, Companies Act, and Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca).
Former Tongaat CEO Peter Staude.