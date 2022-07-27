Marizka Coetzer
Some sangomas linked to muti murders to get body parts

Traditional healer Anthony Karoly Smida said dark magic was linked to using the dead for muti.

A traditional healer. Picture: Michel Bega
The arrest of a sangoma and two workers in Tshwane last week has raised concerns about muti practices. Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) regional members received a complaint from security guards working the night shift at a graveyard about people digging up graves on 15 July. When officers arrived, they found three people digging inside a grave. “One of the suspects was a sangoma,” said TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba. ALSO READ: Despite R100k, Ricoffy and a black snake, sangoma fails to bring back lost lover “They were allegedly looking for bones for muti purposes. The suspects tried to...

