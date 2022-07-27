Some sangomas linked to muti murders to get body parts

The arrest of a sangoma and two workers in Tshwane last week has raised concerns about muti practices. Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) regional members received a complaint from security guards working the night shift at a graveyard about people digging up graves on 15 July. When officers arrived, they found three people digging inside a grave. “One of the suspects was a sangoma,” said TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba. ALSO READ: Despite R100k, Ricoffy and a black snake, sangoma fails to bring back lost lover “They were allegedly looking for bones for muti purposes. The suspects tried to...

The arrest of a sangoma and two workers in Tshwane last week has raised concerns about muti practices.

Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) regional members received a complaint from security guards working the night shift at a graveyard about people digging up graves on 15 July.

When officers arrived, they found three people digging inside a grave.

“One of the suspects was a sangoma,” said TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba.

“They were allegedly looking for bones for muti purposes. The suspects tried to offer a bribe of R1,500.”

Solly Msimanga, spokesperson for the Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng on cooperative governance and traditional affairs, said it was a criminal matter.

“We are disappointed that the dead are now being disrespected and discourage such acts.”

Traditional healer Anthony Karoly Smida said dark magic was linked to using the dead for muti.

“Personally, I am against it. It only brings death and darkness. But it goes a lot deeper. It’s a deep topic,” he said.

Professor Jaco Barkhuizen, head of the department of criminology at the University of Limpopo, said grave robbing was a crime in South Africa.

“Disturbing a body is also a crime. There are certain sangomas that are linked to crimes such as muti murders to get body parts.

“Grave robbing is one of the oldest crimes. That’s why even pyramids have traps to prevent it,” he said.

Professor Witness Maluleke, rural criminologist at the same department at the University of Limpopo, said the arrest happened at a time when a debate of culturally acceptable and unacceptable ritual practices was raging in rural communities.

“Supernatural powers are often associated with graveyard soil and retrieving of bones for traditional medicine.”

It was also used for love portions, professional relationships, protection, cursing, necromancy and other spells.