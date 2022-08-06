Marizka Coetzer
South Africa

July unrest showed how easy it was for groups to cause instability – expert

The level of unrest depended on how well these groups were mobilised, coordinated and organised.

Protests against illegal mining on the West Rand around Krugersdorp continued on Friday, after the Munsieville informal settlement followed in Kagiso residents’ footsteps and closed down the township to clean up and uproot the illegal miners in the area. And after years of strife in the area, with residents complaining of being ignored, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday said angry residents should not take the law into their own hands. “We cannot as South Africans reach a level where we resort to mob justice,” Ramaphosa said, speaking at the presidential social sector summit. ALSO READ: Krugersdorp incident a reminder that...

