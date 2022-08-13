Zuma Foundation concerned the former president’s children becoming targets

Faizel Patel

The Jacob Zuma Foundation says it is concerned the former president’s children are now becoming targets of the July unrest invetigation.

The foundation was reacting to reports that Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is being probed for her role in the July unrest.

At least 22 people appeared in court on Friday for instigating the July unrest and while Zuma-Sambudla, was not among them, the Hawks confirmed they are probing her involvement in the riots.

It a tweet, the Zuma Foundation says it is concerned about the so called “persecution” now being extended to his children.

“The foundation is concerned that the persecution of H.E Prez Zuma is now being extended to his children. How could poor people without smartphones, data and probably not even on Twitter or literate be said to have been influenced through Twitter? Madness!”

In an interview with eNCA on Friday, the head of Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Lesetja Senona, said Zuma-Sambudla is being investigated.

“At this stage, we don’t have Ms Duduzile as one of the people who have been arrested, but you’ll remember that [DA MP] Glynnis Breytenbach opened a case against the said individual and we are investigating it.”

“I can’t divulge now the status of the investigation, but as soon as we are finished we will table it before the NPA to make a prosecutorial decision,” said Senona.

During the unrest, the former president’s daughter repeatedly posted photos of the looting and arson on Twitter, with the caption “we see you”.

This was widely seen as her encouraging the riots that crippled large parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

In a tweet, Zuma-Sambudla said “she has no fear and will not be intimidated.”

“My Name Is Dudu Zuma. I am a daughter of a great man, The g.o.a.t of politics, Jacob Zuma. His Blood runs through my veins…I have no fear! I will not be intimidated! I have beaten the dogs, now the masters are coming out! We See You!!!”

pic.twitter.com/1mS7hfA39t— Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) August 13, 2022

Meanwhile, the 22 people accused of being the instigators of the July unrest last year, were granted bail of R3 000 each at the Durban Central Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The trial was adjourned to 26 August.

They face charges ranging from conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson.

More than 350 people were killed during the July unrest.

The anarchy was triggered by the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, who was in contempt of a court order.

