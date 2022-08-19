JMPD strike: ‘Amicable agreement’ reached after officers blocked M2 highway

Kgomotso Phooko

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said an amicable agreement has been reached between the department and union representatives after officers blocked the central part of the Joburg M2 highway on Thursday.

JMPD officials associated with the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) and the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) blockaded the highway over wage disputes.

The disgruntled JMPD cops halted traffic on both sides of the M2 and demanded to see Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse and acting city manager Bryne Maduka over wage negotiations.

Wage dispute dating back to 2016

Fihla told SABC News that the salary dispute dates back to 2016. He, however, said he could not divulge more information as it is an administrative issue.

“The acting city manager, Mr Bryne Maduka did have a sit down with the representatives from Samwu and Imatu,” said Fihla.

Fihla said the striking JMPD officers opened the road after the agreement had been reached, which cleared the traffic backlog.

He said they do not expect the protest to continue on Friday as the city and unions still need to meet for further discussions.

Fihla added that while he understands the frustration of the JMPD officers, they are essential workers who should make sure that traffic flows.

“The city is looking into it and we will have a conclusion regarding this matter and what actions will be taken,” he said.

