Watch: Crocodiles catch cow, then hippos steal it!

At the famous Crook’s Corner – which was used by criminals in the old days to escape the police – a new “crime” occurred! The culprits? Crocodiles and hippos…

Crocodiles caught an unaware cow when hippos then came and stole the catch!

This bizarre but exciting moment was caught on film by 51-year-old Lean van Biljon when he was on a day trip to Kruger Park with his colleagues.

Van Biljon tells LatestSightings.com the story:

“We went for a day trip to Kruger National park, visiting Shingwedzi and later Crooks Corner – where South Africa, Mozambique and Zimbabwe meet.

“We were in for a treat, that had multiple phases where one event triggered up opportunities for other predators to join the feast.

All the action happened within +/-30 minutes!

“On arrival, we noticed a herd of cattle walking on the sandbank towards a waterhole right in front of the picnic area where tourists can alight from the vehicle.

“Some of the cattle had bells around their necks. The crocodiles reacted immediately to the sound of the bells of the cattle and started swimming towards the first herd.

He said a second herd approached the waterhole to the left, and he “knew something was about to happen” when a group of crocodiles “showed interest in the cattle”.

“Some of the cattle from the second herd were not comfortable with ‘something’ in the water and opened up some space between them.

“A late arrival entered the space and within seconds after she started drinking water, a crocodile caught the cow!”

He said the crocodiles attempted to drown the cow, but then the group of hippos nearby didn’t want to miss out on the fun either and “decided to join in”.

“We did not know what their real interest was in the cow, but they tried to take it away from the crocodiles”.

The entire ecosystem was in a frenzy as the crocodiles “swallowed pieces of flesh and the hippos interfering”, but then fish and eagles also joined in!

He said: “We noticed fish jumping and getting excited, probably eating the scraps. It looked like catfish. A couple of African Fish Eagles then joined the party and made a few practice dives at the fish.

“Finally, we witnessed at least 3 fish that were caught by the eagles, and we managed to have two on film. This was true Fish Eagle hunting action!”

