A leadership crisis could deal the embattled Congress of the People (Cope) a major blow in the run-up to the 2024 national polls – a split, according to party national spokesperson Dennis Bloem.

Bloem’s comment followed weekend developments within Cope, which saw party president Mosiuoa Lekota taking an unprecedented move to convene a congress national committee (CNC) meeting in the absence of senior leaders who include his deputy, Willie Madisha.

“Lekota is splitting Cope. He is having a meeting in Bloemfontein at the Maselpoort Resort, with a faction.

“His deputy Madisha and the national treasurer, is not attending the so-called national executive meeting. I myself, am not in attendance,” said Bloem of the CNC meeting.

Lekota wrote a letter inviting CNC members to the meeting.

“Good day, comrades,” this letter starts. Please find attached an updated invitation to the CNC meeting to be held on 20 August 2022, at the Masselpoort Resort and Conference Centre in Bloemfontein.

“The meeting will initially start at 10am, but there will be a welcome breakfast at 8am.

“We will send more information with regards to other arrangements in due course.”

A Cope insider described it as “disingenuous for the president to unilaterally extend the invitation of the CNC to non-CNC members”.

This, he said, was “especially so disingenuous when he has invited individuals who have contributed to the current Cope situation, which remains embarrassing for party in Ekurhuleni”.

“It is individuals to whom disciplinary action has not been meted out to, for their transgressions.

“The action by the president makes it look like he is condoning corruption and criminality by and among members who are his personal favourites,” Bloem said.

Lekota was unavailable for comment.