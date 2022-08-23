Karabo Mokoena’s murderer, Sandile Mantsoe faces fraud charges

Kgomotso Phooko

Convicted murderer Sandile Kagiso Montsoe was summoned from the Bloemfontein Prison after a Hawks investigation linked him to an investment fraud in Evander, Mpumalanga.

The 33-year-old has been serving 35 years in prison for the brutal murder of his then on and off girlfriend, Karabo Mokoena, since in 2018.

The investigation is in regard with the Trillion Dollar Legacy investment scheme, of which he is the sole owner of the company.

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, said Mantsoe was summoned and appeared at the Evander Regional Court on Monday.

“The case was postponed to 27 September 2022, for further investigation. He was remanded in custody,” said Sekgotodi.

ALSO READ: Everything we know about Karabo murder suspect Sandile Mantsoe

The fraud charges

Sekgotodi said the fraud charges emanated from a Hawks Middelburg based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation.

According to the hawks, Mantsoe in December 2016 – went to various government departments to recruit investors.

On his quest to recruit clients, he allegedly visited the offices of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, Evander Municipal Offices and Department of Education.

He reportedly succeeded in recruiting around 180 people to invest over R2 million in his scheme for a higher return.

Mantsoe failed to keep his promise of paying the investors back as promised. The victims reported the matter at the Evander police station on 27 December 2016.

The matter was referred to the Hawks for further investigation.

“During investigation it was established that the accused was in Bloemfontein Prison serving 35 years for the murder of his girlfriend.”

Sekgotodi said when the Hawks finalised their investigations, they presented their case to the court and a subpoena was issued for him to appear before the magistrate on 22 August 2022.

The provincial head of the Hawks, Major General Zodwa Mokoena, welcomed the arrest. She further warned the public to refrain from investing money with unscrupulous fraudsters. She concluded by asking people who already fallen into these tricks to report the matter to the police.

NOW READ: ‘Devil in disguise’ Sandile Mantsoe sentenced to 32 years for murder of Karabo