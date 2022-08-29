Ramaphosa appoints members of the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council

Faizel Patel

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed members of the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council (NACAC) to strengthen South Africa’s fight against fraud and corruption.

The NACAC brings together representatives from civil society, including business, who will work alongside government to prevent and stamp out wrongdoing.

The council will advise Ramaphosa on matters related to fighting corruption, in line with the National Anti-Corruption Strategy 2020-2030, including effective implementation of the anti-corruption strategy by government, private sector and civil society.

The presidency says the council will also provide advisory input on matters related to government’s comprehensive response to the recommendations of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

President @CyrilRamaphosa has strengthened South Africa's fight against fraud and corruption with the appointment of members of a National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council (NACAC).

An interdepartmental team led by the Presidency is currently developing government’s response, which President Ramaphosa will present to Parliament by 22 October 2022.

The Presidency says council members have been drawn from civil society, academia, business and labour, based on a list of publicly nominated individuals.

“The diversity of the council reflects the understanding that corruption takes on many forms in all sectors of society and that prevention, detection and consequence management requires an inclusive and collective effort, in the spirit of Let’s Grow South Africa Together.”

The members of the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council who will serve a three-year term from 1 September 2022 are:

Kavisha Pillay

David Harris Lewis

Nkosana Dolopi

Barbara Schreiner

Nokuzula Gloria Khumalo

Professor Firoz Cachalia (Chair)

Mx Sekoetlane Phamodi

Thandeka Gqubule-Mbeki

Inkosikazi Nomandla Dorothy Mhlauli (Deputy Chair)

In executing its advisory role, the council will interface with a number of coordinating ministers who play significant executive oversight roles on key legislative and policy mandate areas related to combating corruption.

Ramaphosa has wished the council well in its pioneering work

“The National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council is the embodiment of our united resolve as a nation to rid all components of our society of all forms of crime and corruption and develop a whole-of-society response to and prevention of this scourge.

“We have, over a number of years, witnessed the varied impacts of corruption on our public and private sectors. This damage exposed systemic failures as well as shortcomings in personal ethics and commitment to the country.

“The council will enjoy the support of the vast majority of South Africans, who are honest and law-abiding, and want our country to succeed. The council will be a source of concern only to those whose days for undermining our development and prosperity are numbered,” Ramaphosa said.

