Kathrada Foundation applauds arrests of Anoj Singh and Brian Molefe

As the National Prosecuting Authority’s investigative directorate starts the extradition process for Gupta associate Salim Essa, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has welcomed the arrests of several former Transnet executives.

Corruption accused Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and two others were arrested on Monday, and are among eleven that have appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

They face charges of fraud, corruption and the contravention of the Public Finance Management Act linked to a dodgy locomotive deal at Transnet in 2012.

They were released on R50 000 bail each and the matter was postponed to 14 October.

The Kathrada Foundation says this case including the R25 million Vrede dairy farm money laundering and fraud case, which the extradition of the Gupta Brother is premised on, are the first steps in bringing those who have been involved in the Gupta criminal network to justice.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation welcomes the arrests of several former Transnet executives by the National Prosecuting Authority this morning.

It, however, says the arrested former Transnet executives and Gupta brothers are only the tip of the iceberg.

“Damning evidence from the Zondo Report, which implicates others in State Capture, has since come to light and could serve to extend the scope of the charges.”

Executive Director of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Neeshan Balton, says South Africans have long yearned for the day when those responsible for the wholesale plunder of state resources would be brought to book.

“The NPA’s work has sent a warning to those who participated in the culture of self-enrichment which has plagued South African politics for the past decade. Corruption will be uprooted and the corrupt imprisoned.”

“While they have evaded justice for many years, we look forward to the sight of them being in orange overalls, serving the maximum possible prison sentences,” Balton said.

During Monday’s bail hearing, Head of the ID, Advocate Andrea Johnson said Transnet is considered one of the primary sites of massive looting of state funds at the peak of the state capture project.

“Today’s arrest and court appearance of additional senior executives reflects a significant milestone and outcome of our complex investigations. We, in collaboration with the Hawks, will ensure that we continue to follow the evidence and arrest and prosecute those who are fingered to have been alleged to be part of looting the state coffers.”

“As the ID we have made commitments to reclaim the state and ensure that impunity is no longer a given,” Johnson said.

