Len Cloete investigation stalls as he’s still unable to speak

The investigation into the shooting of Pretoria man during an altercation with police at the Misty Hill country hotel in Muldersdrift last year remains on hold as he is still unable to speak.

Len Cloete was on vacation with his family at the hotel in November 2021 when he got involved in an altercation with a police officer and was shot in the head.

In a video circulated on social media, Cloete is seen forcefully taking a gun from a female officer before another officer approaches and shoots him in the head at point blank range.

Cloete underwent surgery to remove bullet fragments from his head and because of the brain damage he suffered, he is unable to speak. Due to this, his side of the events cannot be heard.

Cloete had been in and out of intensive care several times before he returned home where he is receiving special care.

Speaking to Pretoria Rekord, private investigator Luke Enslin said Cloete is unable to speak or walk.

“He is no longer the man he used to be,” he said.

“He is unable to speak and therefore we can’t get his version of the events from him.

“Until he is able to speak and tell us his side of the events, the investigation will not be going forward.”

Private investigator Mike Bolhuis has asked the public to respect Cloete and his family’s privacy during this difficult time.

“This is a very serious and sensitive case, and we ask the public not to engage in spreading rumours or false stories about him.

“This is a very difficult time for his family and we need to give them space to recover from the shock and trauma.

“We are all praying that he makes a full recovery and that we can go on with this investigation in due time.”

Enslin said Cloete is being well taken care of with a room built in his house especially to cater to his needs and is receiving physical therapy daily.

