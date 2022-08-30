WATCH: Warehouse gutted by fire in Sebenza, Ekurhuleni

Faizel Patel

An electronics warehouse in Sebenza, Ekurhuleni, has been gutted by a fire on Tuesday.

Firefighters are on scene and currently battling the inferno.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson William Ntladi said the cause of the fire is being investigated.

“One cannot tell what caused the fire here. But fire and emergency services from the surrounding fire stations – that is Edenvale, Bedfordview, Primrose – they are here on site where we are having a huge structural fire with a lot of contents inside,” Ntladi said.

“We see that it was used as a warehouse for the electronic system for speakers and televisions.”

Ntladi said the fire is extremely intense and has caused a lot of damage.

He said emergency services are trying to stop the fire from spreading to other nearby properties housing flammable liquids.

“The roof has already collapsed, the bigger part of the building was already engulfed by flames. Currently we are operating from the hydrant for sustainable water supply and we are attacking from all angles and also preventing the flames from spreading to the other nearby structures, which is other companies.”

Ntladi said two people have been treated for smoke inhalation so far.

“Initially when we arrived it was said there were two people who were trapped inside, but it was because people couldn’t evacuate everyone.

“Fortunately, the two missing people were found and that means no injuries thus far. We do have medical staff from private ambulances services that are here,” Ntladi said.

Earlier this month, Solly’s Corner, Fordsburg’s legendary and notorious fast-food takeaway, was also gutted by fire.

It is understood the blaze caused extensive damage to the eatery.

City of Johannesburg Emergency Services Robert Mulaudzi said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

