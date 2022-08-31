Joburg EMS on alert as cold front hits Gauteng

Faizel Patel

Johannesburg Emergency Services are on high alert following the cold weather conditions that have hit the province.

Gauteng Weather on Monday warned residents to brace for the cold front with many hoping that it was the last before warmer condition begin to set in.

The provincial weather service did not specify what levels the mercury would drop to, but after facing a barrage of cold fronts, residents know they should keep warm.

⚠️ ALERT: ANOTHER COLD FRONT EXPECTED IN GAUTENG FROM WEDNESDAY!!! — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) August 29, 2022

Cold front generally present a problem for emergency services as residents use some heating devices that may be fire hazards.

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi, says they have taken note of the cold weather conditions.

“Extremely cold temperatures are expected in most parts of Johannesburg, from today until Friday. We just want to encourage our residents to continue to look after all heating devices, things like paraffin stoves, heaters and imbaula, not to leave them unattended while in use.”

“So that we can be able to prevent fire incidents that may occur during these extremely cold temperatures from.”

Mulaudzi says all emergency services will be on standby.

“From our side as the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, we will remain on high alert, monitoring all seven regions of the city like especially our most vulnerable communities, our informal settlements, to make sure if there is any fire incidents which might occur, we can be able to respond as quickly as possible.”

On a positive not, tThe dark lords of Megawatt Park have been largely silent on the power situation after suspending load shedding about two weeks ago.

And, not to jinx it, the cold weather conditions may put pressure on the electricity grid.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha tweeted the evening peak feedback on Tuesday.

The total demand: 29 083MW

Virtual Power Station: 50MW

Eskom OCGT’s Utilised: 8

IPP OCGT’s Utilised: 6

Renewable Generators: 2 000MW (Wind 1 719MW, CSP 281MW)

Available Generating Capacity: 29 999MW

