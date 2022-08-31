Gauteng Health official receiving protection after death threats – Makhura

Molefe Seeletsa

Gauteng premier, David Makhura says officials in the provincial Department of Health have received threats for speaking out on corruption.

On Tuesday, Makhura confirmed that Gauteng Health Department head, Dr Nomonde Nolutshungu as well as other officials have asked for protection.

This comes after it recently emerged that whistleblower Babita Deokaran had flagged millions of rand wasted involving Tembisa Hospital in the weeks leading up to her death.

The dodgy payments, which resulted in irregular expenditure, by the hospital to various contractors reportedly totaled R850 million.

The exposé saw the provincial department’s chief financial officer (CFO), Lerato Madyo, and Tembisa Hospital chief executive officer (CEO), Ashley Mthunzi, being suspended with immediate effect last week.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) since launched a forensic investigation.

Organised crime

Speaking during a media briefing, Makhura stressed that the allegations levelled against the CFO and CEO were serious enough to be referred to the SIU.

“We are very concerned about these allegations and how they have a bearing on the case of Ms Babita Deokaran, [who] was taken out by organised crime.

“As far as we are concerned, corruption is also organised crime [because] there are people who will [do anything] to try intimidate and take out officials who stand for the right thing,” he said.

The premier said the provincial government wanted to ensure that there’s protection of whistleblowers, with the security around Dr Nolutshungu being beefed up.

“The police are attending to her safety and security as a matter of priority.

“We have since had several officials coming forward to say that they would like the investigators look at things they will advise on [and also said] they need protection too,” he said.

‘A need to act’

He said the province took a long time to act because they wanted “action to be taken by the right authority” and that every process had been followed.

“There’s a need to act, but there’s also a need to act in accordance with the law. We don’t want to suspend people only to find that process was not undertaken with the law. The point is to act against wrongdoing and not to be seen to be acting,” the premier explained.

Makhura, however, refrained from commenting on how many officials were receiving protection.

“I can’t tell you how many because if I do that, I am giving away the game, but I can say to you that we are getting very positive information from our officials,” he said.

The premier further revealed that he had discussed the issue of protecting whistleblowers with Justice and Correctional Services Minister, Ronald Lamola.

“I have discussed it with him and we are going to have follow up [meeting] on that because it is a matter that we are deeply concerned about in Gauteng. For us to win the war against corruption, whistleblowers who fight corruption must be protected,” he added.

WATCH: Premier @David_Makhura on the @GautengHealth department and the suspension of the Health CFO and Tembisa Hospital CEO.



The premier also emphasises on the importance of the protection of witnesses and whistleblowers in the fight against corruption.

Makhura also defended Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi, who has been called to resign from office.

“Every time there is a problem with the healthcare system [some say] change the MEC. In this province it was has proven that it doesn’t work. [What we] need is a comprehensive restructuring from the root and branch of the health system,” he said.

AngloGold Ashanti hospital

Meanwhile, the premier also said the SIU was still investigation the AngloGold Ashanti hospital.

He said some senior officials were undergoing disciplinary hearings.

The Gauteng Department of Health had awarded a R50 million tender to Thenga Holdings for the refurbishment of the hospital.

At least 200 to 250 beds – set aside for Covid-19 patients – were expected to be included in the refurbishment, and new equipment had to be installed in the hospital’s radiology unit.

However, major delays and the ballooning of costs to over R500 million resulted in the hospital being unavailable for at least two waves of the Covid-19 pandemic.

