Kodwa blames Niehaus for ‘fake’ ANC top six tweet

African National Congress (ANC) executive member Zizi Kodwa has told The Citizen a tweet about him by suspended uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus sharing details about party’s top six which will be elected in 2024 is fake news.

Niehaus shared the post on his Twitter timeline early on Friday morning.

“Hmmm, so this is the ‘Top Six’ chosen by #WhiteMonopolyCapital (#WMC) to continue the status quo of economic exploitation and subjugation. Thank you for the heads up Zizi kodwa. Now we know exactly who NOT to vote for #VoetsekWMCAgents!” tweeted Niehaus.

The tweet showed Cyril Ramaphosa has president, Paul Mashatile as deputy president, David Makhura as secretary general, Phumzile Ngucka as chair, Gwen Ramokgopa as treasurer and Febe Potgieter as deputy secretary general.

Hmmm, so this is the ‘Top Six’ ???? chosen by #WhiteMonopolyCapital (#WMC) to continue the status quo of economic exploitation and subjugation. Thank you for the heads up @zizikodwa. Now we know exactly who NOT to vote for. #VoetsekWMCAgents! ???????? pic.twitter.com/ix78MrHvN1— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) September 2, 2022

Kodwa said the tweet by Niehaus is fake news and a parody account.

“The leadership of the ANC is decided by branches of the ANC not by any individuals. Those who know me know that I’m no longer active on any social media platform.”

“Clearly that account is created by Carl, he is the only one who has been commenting about it. He created it, but I have no time to be commenting to respond to Carl,” Kodwa said.

Zodwa says despite his Twitter account being verified, he is not active on the platform.

“I follow a lot of people, I watch every stuff that is happening, that is happening on social media. There is no confusion among the structures of the ANC about what will happen in December.

“I don’t know his membership status, but those of us who belong in branches will participate in the branches of the ANC and we will nominate whoever we want to nominate. But he shouldn’t use me to create confusion in the public about the leadership of the ANC,” Kodwa said.

Kodwa said he could not comment why Niehaus would share a fake tweet about the ANC top six.

The Citizen checked Kodwa’s Twitter account which showed he was last active on 3 March, retweeting a post by Mbuyiseni Ndlozi wishing Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema a happy birthday.

A happy revolutionary birthday @Julius_S_Malema. We wish you strength, perseverance, wisdom and more courage on the occasion of your 41st. #LongLiveCIC #HappyBirthdayCIC pic.twitter.com/HYIY252Usl— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) March 3, 2022

The tweet in question shared by Niehaus was not on Kodwa’s timeline.

