Makhura denies involvement in Tembisa Hospital corruption scandals

Siphumelele Khumalo

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has denied his involvement in the corruption scandals at Tembisa Hospital.

The hospital has become notorious for scandals, including the suspension of CEO Ashley Mthunzi who allegedly approved almost R500,000 being spent on skinny jeans. The chief financial officer of the Gauteng Health Department, Lerato Madyo, was suspended at the same time.

Corruption at Tembisa Hospital

The Gauteng Provincial Government said that the two officials were suspended to ensure that they don’t impede the investigation into the allegations of improper procurement and payment of service providers at the hospital.

It was also revealed that Sello Sekhokho, treasurer-general of the ANC’s Ekurhuleni region, was awarded 55 contracts at the hospital. These contracts, awarded to three of his companies, were for items such as cleaning products, PPE, office supplies – and even groceries.

In the weeks before her assassination last year, Babita Deokaran discovered a surge in spending at the hospital in the East Rand. She called for a stop in the payments and an urgent investigation. Her pleas were ignored.

ALSO READ: Tembisa Hospital’s R500 000 skinny jeans contract one of the deals Babita Deokaran died for

The skinny jeans order is among the irregularities pointed out by Deokaran, who was shot nine times while pulling into her driveway after dropping off her daughter at school. She later died in hospital in August last year.

Last month, Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced the appointment of an independent investigator. The Special Investigating Unit also announced that it had launched its own inquiry.

Makhura denies involvement

Meanwhile, Makhura has refuted claims of his involvement in any of the corruption and said that the accusations are baseless and unfounded.

This comes after The Star newspaper alleged that he was involved in the improper procurement and payment of service providers at the hospital.

“Let us allow the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to conduct the forensic investigation into irregular procurement at the Tembisa Hospital. As was the case with previous investigations, this one will equally follow due process until all those who are involved in corrupt activities are brought to book,” said Makhura.

ALSO READ: Babita Deokaran murder: Gauteng Health CFO, Tembisa Hospital CEO suspended