Amanda Watson
News Editor
4 minute read
12 Sep 2022
5:23 am
South Africa

National Parks Week: Why you should visit the majestic scenes at Augrabies Falls

Amanda Watson

The park is open for free from today, until Friday.

Screenshot picture of Augrabies National Park in the Northern Cape.
The distant roar of the Orange River as it crashes over the Augrabies Waterfall will quickly lull you to sleep after a long hot day in the arid park – and energise you in the morning for the day ahead. The Augrabies Falls National Park, run by the South African National Parks (SANParks) is situated about 120km west of Upington in the Northern Cape Province. And for a day trip with free access for South African visitors to the park this week to celebrate SA National Parks Week, Augrabies is closer than one might think. The park is open for...

Read more on these topics