WATCH: Arson suspected as Denny mushroom farm gutted by fire

Police in Durban are investigating a case of malicious damage to property after a Denny mushroom farm in Hillcrest, KwaZulu-Natal, was gutted by fire on Friday.

Witness accounts suggest that a security guard at the mushroom farm was working on Friday evening when he heard his colleagues screaming for help.

“Upon investigating he noticed that the fire was coming from the store room, growing room, packaging and dispatch department,” said police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo.

Police suspect arson as the cause of the fire. A case of malicious damage to property was opened at the Marianhill police station.

No arrests have been made yet.

This follows speculation that the fire occurred as a result of a labour dispute over wages at the farm.

In a video posted on Twitter, the mushroom plant is seen engulfed in flames, with thick smoke billowing out of the building.

Denny Mushrooms plant in Shongweni KZN gutted by a fire. Reports say some disgruntled employees started the blaze over a wage dispute. pic.twitter.com/Z4kgnZ5Q0y— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 11, 2022

eThekwini fire divisional commander Dennis Govender told TimesLIVE that this fire is the second blaze in two weeks.

“It was something small. We put it out. Arson was suspected and I am sure a case of arson was opened,” Govender said, referring to the fire two weeks ago.

He said he suspected that Friday’s blaze was an act of arson attack and he confirmed no one was hurt.

Reports that the workers are the ones who started the fire due to wage disputes are not confirmed.

