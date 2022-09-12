Sipho Mabena
12 Sep 2022
7:24 pm
Jagersfontein disaster: Warnings about dam ignored since 2020
Sipho Mabena
Authorities have now resorted to playing the blame game, amid calls for accountability after warnings about a potential tragedy were ignored for two years.
A vehicle that was swept away by water at Charlesville, Jagersfontein, 12 September 2022, after a mine dam bust killing one person and leaving some community members homeless. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
