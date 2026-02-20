Less than 50% of South Africa has access to 5G connectivity, widening skills gap

The Department of Communications and Digital Technology warned of the consequences of not ensuring widespread digital access.

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) is stuck in a state of flux as it attempts to digitise South Africa.

Court rulings have hampered a 15-year attempt to finalise the digital migration, while socio-economic and infrastructure challenges hamper the expansion of access to digital services.

Failing to provide nationwide access to digital platforms risks widening the skills and education gap between urban and rural residents.

Digital migration stalled

The department was recently asked for an update on the progress of the digital migration and what portion of the country had access to digital services.

The digital migration was halted by a North Gauteng High Court ruling that agreed with eTV and two other applicants that the digital migration would prejudice indigent households.

“The court ruling arose in the context of long-standing delays in the digital migration programme, which have accumulated over more than a decade,” the department stated in a written reply to a recent parliamentary question.

DCDT has been forced to install digital infrastructure at registered households, and no new date has been set for the end of analogue broadcasts.

“Given the historic challenges that have characterised the digital migration process, the priority under the current administration is to complete the remaining installations without further delay,” the department stated.

It explained that as of 14 November, 98 152 registered households had outstanding installations, with an expected completion date of 31 March.

However, installations at 78 995 households registered during 2025 still require funding approval, which has been requested through the Universal Service and Access Agency of South Africa.

Education and employment prospects down

In a separate parliamentary reply, DCDT elaborated on the challenges in establishing digital networks in remote areas

Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) data showed that 99% of South Africa’s population had access to 4G coverage, with the figure dropping to 46% for 5G.

The reasons given for the poor coverage included insufficient fibre infrastructure, high development costs for installers, unreliable power supply and the affordability of digital packages and devices.

Rural and remote communities showed the lowest coverage levels, with this resulting in a growing skills divide.

“The low level of digital literacy among rural residents severely limits their ability to effectively utilise communication technologies for essential services such as online learning, tele-health services, and e-commerce.

“This deficit also negatively impacts their educational and employment prospects. Conversely, this situation presents a compelling call to action to decisively bridge the existing digital divide,” the department stated.

Satellite broadband alternatives

The portfolio committee on communications and digital technology said, at the time of the high court ruling, that the digital migration was a matter of urgency.

“An expedited digital switch-over will ensure that the much-needed spectrum is freed and allocated to critical services.

“This will ensure that the digital dividend contributes to an inclusive digital economy,” the committee stated.

SA Connect, a programme established to push government’s broadband and digital policy, is being used to further the department’s objectives.

“Furthermore, the adoption of alternative technologies, such as satellite broadband and Fixed Wireless Access, is being promoted to enhance the reliability and inclusivity of rural connectivity,” DCDT concluded.

