8-hour power outage coming to this Joburg area this week

By Oratile Mashilo

27 October 2025

According to the power utility, the interruption is necessary due to essential network maintenance work.

Power outage in Joburg

Picture: iStock

City Power has announced a planned maintenance at the Braamfontein Substation on Wednesday, 29 October 2025.

The interruption is scheduled to begin at 8am and end at 6pm on Wednesday.

This will affect residents in the Libridge building.

According to the power utility, the interruption is necessary for essential maintenance work on its network, part of a Programme to continually provide better service.

“During an outage, unplug all appliances to prevent inrush current when the power supply is restored. This minimises the risk of network disruptions and ensures a continuous electricity supply,” it warned.

As the supply may be restored at any time, customers are urged to treat their electricity supply points as live at all times.

It noted that it regrets any inconvenience caused by the outage.

JHB Water to close Sandton meters overnight

In other news, Johannesburg Water will close the Sandton meters on Monday, 27 October 2025, from 7pm until 5am on Tuesday as part of its ongoing water demand management programme.

In a statement, the utility said the intervention is necessary “to manage demand and ensure equitable distribution of water to all systems and customers”.

Affected areas

  • Linbro Park Direct Feed
  • Linbro Park Reservoir
  • Marlboro Direct Feed
  • Illovo Reservoir and Illovo Tower
  • Bryanston Reservoir and Bryanston Tower
  • Morningside Reservoir

“Restoration of supply to direct feeds takes several hours once the system is reopened,” Johannesburg Water cautioned.

The entity added that it “continues to implement necessary interventions to manage demand and achieve fair distribution,” and said arrangements for alternative water supply will be made where required.

