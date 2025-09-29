8-hour power outages ahead in these Joburg areas

City Power explained the necessity of the maintenance work.

City Power has announced an 8-hour planned power interruption affecting multiple areas in Johannesburg.

The outage will run from 8am to 4pm on Sunday, 5 October 2025, as the utility conducts essential maintenance work on its network.

The interruption will affect two substations.

City Power outage affected areas

Van Beek Substation will be offline, impacting the following areas:

Jeppestown,

Drose Park, and

City & Suburban.

Selby Substation will also undergo maintenance during the same period.

The planned outage will affect numerous areas across the inner city SDC Region F.

Park Central will experience power cuts, along with City and Suburban. Village Main and its extensions 1 and 2 are included in the affected zones.

Furthermore, Wemmer, Marshalltown, and Marshalltown Extension 1 residents should also prepare for the interruption.

New Centre and New Centre Extension 1 are among the affected areas, along with Village Deep.

The Selby area itself rounds out the list of impacted zones. Several Selby extensions will be impacted.

These include Selby Extension 2, 3, 4, 6 and 21. Salisbury Claims is among the affected neighborhoods.

City and Suburban Extension 1 and 2 will experience outages, as will Ferreiras Dorp Extension 2.

ALSO READ: These Eskom-supplied areas in Gauteng will experience load reduction this week

Reason for interruption

City Power explained the need for the outage.

“The interruption is necessary to do essential maintenance work on our network, which is part of our programme of constantly striving to provide a better service,” the utility stated.

It urged customers to exercise caution during the period.

“As the supply may be restored at any time, customers are urged to always treat their electricity supply points as live,” City Power said.

Monday maintenance continues

Separate planned maintenance at James Crescent Switching Station is scheduled for today.

The work started at 9am and will continue until 5pm.

The Monday outage will affect:

James Crescent Road

Part of Pretoria Road

Part of Richards Drive

Mondi Recycle

Momentum Park,

Famous Brands and Pro Build

Pendulum Road

Turbeit Avenue

Suttie Close

Queen Avenue

King Lane

Cupid Street

Jubilee Avenue

READ NEXT: Nersa to study impact of changes in electricity tariffs