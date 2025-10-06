8-hour power outages coming to these Joburg areas this week

Planned power interruptions will affect multiple areas from Tuesday to Sunday.

City Power will conduct essential maintenance work across several regions of Johannesburg this week.

The planned power interruptions will affect thousands of customers in the north, south, west and inner city areas.

Multiple substations will undergo maintenance between 7 and 12 October.

The utility company says that the work is part of its ongoing efforts to enhance service delivery.

Tuesday outages hit two regions

The Reuven service delivery centre in Region F will experience an eight-hour power interruption on Tuesday, 7 October.

Robertsham substation will be offline from 8am until 4pm.

Two streets will lose power during this period, being Adcock Ingram Avenue and Sabax Road.

Also on Tuesday, the Midrand service delivery centre in Region A will experience an eight-hour power interruption.

Westfield substation maintenance will run from 9am until 5pm.

Multiple areas will lose their electricity supply, including:

Greenstone Hill and its extensions 7, 16, 19, 21, 28, and 30.

Blackrock,

Stoneridge Road East,

Greenstone Drive,

Greenstone Shopping Centre,

Flamingo Shopping,

Emerald Boulevard North,

Emerald Parkway,

Thornhill Valley,

Founders Hill,

Founders View,

Westlake View,

Brandy Bush Road,

Stone Close,

Rome Ave,

Brunton Circle,

Glaxo Ave,

Johannesburg Road, and

Longmeadow.

Additional affected areas include:

Bushwillow,

Acarcia,

Marula, and

Buffalo Thorn Avenue.

ALSO READ: Eskom to implement load reduction in these Gauteng areas this week

Wednesday brings power outages to two areas

The Hursthill service delivery centre in Region B will experience an eight-hour power interruption on Wednesday, 8 October.

The Industria substation will undergo maintenance from 8.30am until 4.30pm.

Three main areas will lose power, being Croesus, Riverlea and parts of Industria.

The Inner City service delivery centre in Region F will also experience an eight-hour interruption on Wednesday, 8 October.

John Ware substation maintenance will run from 8am until 4pm.

Five streets will be affected:

Ntemi Piliso Street,

Rahima Moosa Street,

Mariam Makeba Street,

Lilian Ngoyi Street, and

Helen Joseph Street.

Rescheduled Fontainebleau work moves to Thursday

Part of the Randburg service delivery centre in Region B will experience an eight-hour power interruption on Thursday, 9 October.

City Power announced that the Fontainebleau substation maintenance, which was initially scheduled for Wednesday, has been rescheduled to Thursday.

The work will run from 8am until 4pm.

Multiple areas in the Randburg vicinity will lose power. These include:

Robindale Extensions 1, 2, 4, and 5

Ferndale,

Darrenwood,

Fontainebleau,

Fontainebleau Extension 1

Jacanlee,

Randpark Extension 3,

Linden extension,

Cresta Extension 3,

President Ridge,

Cresta, and

Moret.

Also on Thursday, the Hursthill service delivery centre in Region B will experience another eight-hour interruption at Industria substation from 8am until 4pm.

Two areas will be affected, being Industria and parts of Industria West.

ALSO READ: Eskom contractor takes community leader to court over corruption claims

Weekend maintenance scheduled

The Midrand service delivery centre in Region A will experience an eight-hour power interruption on Saturday, 11 October.

Longlake substation will undergo maintenance from 8am until 4pm.

Three areas will lose their electricity supply: Longlake, Longmeadow, and Linbro Park.

On Sunday, 12 October, the Inner City service delivery centre in Region F will experience an eight-hour interruption.

Van Beek substation maintenance will run from 8am until 4pm.

Parts of three areas will be affected: Jeppestown, Droste Park, and City and Suburban.

City Power safety warning issued to customers

City Power has issued standard safety warnings for all outages.

The utility company emphasised that customers should “always treat their electricity supply points as live” because power “may be restored at any time”.

The maintenance work is described as essential for improving the network.

City Power stated the interruptions are “necessary to do essential maintenance work on our network, which is part of our programme of constantly striving to provide a better service.”

“City Power regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by this interruption,” the utility said.

READ NEXT: Allegations taken seriously, says city in response to billing outcry