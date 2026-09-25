AfSA blasts Lex Libertas’ 3 000 white crosses in Washington over SA’s farm murders

Afsa said it believes believe the campaign 'exploits the suffering of farm victims to advance a narrow political agenda.'

Afrikaners for South Africa (Afsa) has slammed lobby group Lex Libertas’ planned display of 3 000 white crosses in the United States (US), warning it exploits farm victims’ suffering to push a narrow political agenda, misleads Americans about South Africa, and risks deepening racial divisions.

Lex Libertas plans to plant 3,000 white crosses on Washington’s National Mall to raise awareness of farm murders in South Africa, sparking controversy and debate over minority victimisation under the ANC government.

3 000 white crosses

The display, visible from the US Capitol, forms part of a conference the organisation will host with American political figures in Washington.

Lex Libertas founder Dr Ernst Roets said the organisation decided to take its campaign abroad after years of unsuccessful attempts to engage the South African government.

“The crisis affecting South Africa has been ignored for too long, and we intend to bring it directly to the attention of the international community in a way that would make continued attempts to deny the existence of the crisis exceedingly difficult.”

Display condemned

However, Afsa condemned the public display of white crosses.

“We believe the campaign exploits the suffering of farm victims to advance a narrow political agenda, presents Americans with a misleading picture of South Africa and risks deepening racial divisions at home.

“We are Afrikaners. We unequivocally condemn farm killings and all violence against farming communities. Victims deserve justice, survivors need support, and rural safety requires urgent action. Our concern is that their suffering is being used to tell a misleading story and advance a private political agenda,” the organisation said.

Evidence

It said the evidence does not support a campaign of racial persecution

“South Africa’s violent-crime crisis affects every community, including black farmers and farmworkers. Research indicates that farm attacks are driven mainly by robbery and other criminal motives rather than by a coordinated campaign of racial persecution.

“This does not rule out racial hatred in a handful of individual attacks, but it challenges the picture the cross campaign presents,” it said.

Grief

Afsa said grief is “not a mandate for self-governance.”

“Lex Libertas openly links the crosses to its personal pursuit of American support for white “self-governance” (lexlibertas.org.za/campaigns/white-cross-project). That political ambition deserves scrutiny on its own merits. The deaths of farm victims cannot serve as a mandate for it.

“The organisers should explain what this spectacle will achieve for those still living with the threat of violence. Will it improve policing, speed up emergency responses, or provide lasting support for grieving families? Its success should be measured in those terms, not in headlines or political theatre,” Afsa said.

Paying the price

It said South Africans could pay the price

“The distorted narrative could discourage tourism and investment in South Africa. Within South Africa, it can inflame racial suspicion and undermine cooperation between communities whose safety depends on one another.

“The Trump administration’s aid cuts, visa restrictions and threats of further action suggest that South Africa is already being used to score political points in the US. With American midterm elections approaching, we fear this display will give that campaign fresh ammunition. South Africans should not pay the price for a small faction’s political point-scoring and fundraising in America,” it said.

Speaking for minority

Afsa said Lex Libertas and its associates speak for a minority and not the majority of Afrikaners,

“Lex Libertas does not speak for all Afrikaners or all South Africans. We ask Americans to listen to a wider range of South African voices and, should they wish, support practical and honest efforts to reduce violence across all communities.

“Honour all victims. Demand the full picture. Help us build a safer, more united South Africa,” Afsa said.

Visa restrictions

Last week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced new visa restrictions targeting foreign nationals accused of involvement in race‑based discrimination and uncompensated land seizures in South Africa.

“As has been made absolutely clear, the time for endless dialogue has run its course. No more. America has just so much patience. We want strong, and lasting relations with the South African government. It needs to show it wants the same,” Bozell said.

“So far it has shown it cares for neither. As a result, the consequences, as I’ve attempted time and again to express, are necessarily going to be severe. This visa restriction policy is only the first step in a series of escalatory measures that will show America’s firm resolve in this matter.”

The policy, unveiled by Rubio, marks Washington’s sharpest rebuke yet of Pretoria’s handling of minority rights.

Targeting SA

It is also the latest action by the Trump administration to target the South African government for allegations that it is mistreating White South Africans- a claim the South African government has denied.

US President Donald Trump has singled out South Africa for harsh treatment on several issues since he returned to the White House in January, notably making debunked claims of white Afrikaners being systematically “killed and slaughtered” in the country.

Ambushing Ramaphosa

He ambushed Ramaphosa in the Oval Office earlier last year, playing a video in which he alleged a campaign against white farmers by the post-apartheid government.

During the bilateral talks, which played out before the media, Trump showed videos of EFF leader Julius Malema to support his false belief in genocide against whites in the country, asking why Malema has not been arrested.

The videos also showed MK party leader Jacob Zuma singing similar, apparently anti-white, songs from the struggle years.

No white genocide

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola set the record straight about claims that there is white genocide in South Africa against Afrikaners, saying even those making the claims are unable to show evidence of it.

Lamola highlighted that South Africa is a democratic country, which has worked “very hard to preserve our unity in diversity, where all colours can live together”.

He said the country continues to build as one nation, and it is unfortunate to be accused of any form of genocide against white Afrikaners.

Lamola added that even the US ambassador to South Africa, Leo Brent Bozell III, knows that there is no genocide and “that is why he cannot confirm it even himself on record. He can just speak with ambiguity because he still has to report to Washington, but the reality is that he knows deep in his heart that it doesn’t exist”.