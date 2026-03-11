‘Algorithms should not only optimise engagement’: Presidency pushes TikTok to curb misinformation

Deputy minister in the Presidency stressed that government efforts to address misinformation were not aimed at restricting free expression.

The South African government has urged TikTok to take stronger action against misinformation, warning that social media platforms now play a powerful role in shaping public understanding and democratic participation.

Speaking at the TikTok Safer Internet Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, on Tuesday, Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong said digital platforms must help safeguard information integrity as part of the modern “digital bureaucracy”.

“Social media platforms, including TikTok, are now part of this new digital bureaucracy,” Morolong told delegates.

“They organise attention, distribute narratives, amplify voices and influence how societies understand or perceive truth, authority and reality itself.”

Morolong said the scale and speed of digital networks meant misinformation, disinformation and malinformation could spread faster and further than traditional communication systems.

“Together, they undermine trust in institutions, polarise communities and threaten democratic stability,” he said.

Misinformation a governance challenge

Morolong described information integrity as one of the defining governance challenges of the 21st century, arguing that digital platforms now wield enormous influence over public discourse.

He noted that while social media had unlocked creativity and opportunity, it had also created risks that governments and platforms must address collectively.

“While we acknowledge how digital networks can spread knowledge, creativity and opportunity, we must also accept that they can spread something far more dangerous: misinformation, disinformation and malinformation,” he said.

With billions of users globally, Morolong said TikTok had become “one of the most influential cultural and communication platforms in the world”.

“That means TikTok is not just a platform for entertainment. It is also part of the digital bureaucracy that shapes public consciousness,” he said.

Three steps for digital platforms

Morolong proposed three areas where platforms like TikTok could lead innovation to reduce the spread of harmful information.

The first involved responsible use of algorithms to prevent the amplification of false or harmful content.

“Algorithms should not only optimise engagement. They should also actively identify and reduce the amplification of demonstrably false or harmful content,” he said.

Secondly, he called for greater transparency around recommendation systems and content moderation processes.

“Users must understand how information reaches them,” Morolong said, adding that transparency could help rebuild public trust in digital platforms.

Finally, he emphasised the importance of digital literacy partnerships between governments, technology companies and civil society.

“In an era where every citizen carries a publishing platform in his or her pocket, digital literacy has become as essential as traditional literacy,” he said.

Partnership, not censorship

Morolong stressed that government efforts to address misinformation were not aimed at restricting free expression.

“This is not a call for censorship. It is a call for responsible stewardship of the digital public sphere,” he said.

He added that South Africa was ready to work with TikTok on digital literacy programmes to help citizens, particularly young people, recognise misinformation and verify information sources.

“Together, we can transform digital networks from engines of misinformation into engines of empowerment,” Morolong said.

He concluded by calling for closer cooperation between governments and digital platforms across Africa to create a safer and more responsible online environment.

