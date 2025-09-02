‘Andimoyiki uSisisi’: Social development’s Lumka Oliphant hits back after suspension

Oliphant accused the minister of undermining her work and politicising departmental processes.

The Department of Social Development (DSD) has announced the precautionary suspension of its Chief Director of Communications, Lumka Oliphant, pending the outcome of an investigation into potential misconduct.

But Oliphant has rejected the move, linking it to political interference and alleged victimisation.

Department cites audit findings

In a statement issued on Monday, 1 September, the Director-General of the department, Peter Netshipale, confirmed that Oliphant was suspended on full pay.

“The precautionary suspension is prompted by the need to conduct an investigation without hindrance or interference, given Ms Oliphant’s position in the Department,” Netshipale said.

The department explained that the action formed part of consequence management following the Auditor-General’s audit findings.

It did not provide details on the nature of the alleged misconduct under investigation.

Oliphant points fingers at minister

Shortly after the department’s announcement, Oliphant released a strongly worded public statement claiming her suspension was not about the Auditor-General’s report, but instead linked to an exposé in the Sunday Times about a reported R3 million trip to New York by Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe.

“I have just received a letter of suspension from the department following an exposé by the Sunday Times on a trip to New York where Minister Sisisi Tolashe spent R3 million for two weeks,” Oliphant wrote.

She alleged that the department and the minister believed she was behind the media leaks because of her previous work with journalists, including her time at City Press.

‘Victimised and ridiculed’

Oliphant accused the minister of undermining her work and politicising departmental processes.

“Sisisi, who does not even have a Grade 12, has been ridiculing my work even though I remain one of the best performing Heads of Communication in government according to GCIS,” she said.

She claimed she had been “victimised in every meeting” but had chosen to respect the minister’s leadership.

She further argued that the Auditor-General’s findings cited by the department had “nothing to do with me” and instead implicated senior management.

“If they are talking about the AG findings, then the DG should be suspended because we have a multi-billion-dollar finding by the AG that speaks to the lack of management of Sassa by the department,” she wrote.

Allegations of factional battles

Oliphant also pointed to alleged factionalism within the department, naming Minister Tolashe’s advisor, Ngwako Kgatla, as central to her suspension. She claimed anyone not aligned with him was sidelined.

Despite the suspension, Oliphant vowed not to be intimidated.

“I will not be intimidated by Sisisi, who must still go and finish her Grade 12. Ndim ndilapha etshatshalazeni bethuna. Andimoyiki uSisisi,” she wrote. Translating to “I am not scared of Sisisi”.

The department has not yet responded to her allegations.

