Snake and other antivenom stocks replenishing as production resumes

Antivenom stocks have been critically low for over a year, as the South African Vaccine Producers have been unable to manufacture any doses.

Positive strides are being made in addressing South Africa’s snake antivenom shortage.

The National Health Laboratory Service ( NHLS) announced this week that antivenom production had resumed and that the first batch, comprising over 500 units, had been released.

Antivenom stocks have been critically low since at least mid-2024, with the South African Vaccine Producers (SAVP) confirming in October that it was unable to supply doses.

Roughly 4 000 snakebites annually

The NHLS resumed production in early September and has produced 435 units of polyvalent antivenom — meaning it can be used against multiple toxins.

Additional batches are in production, but manufacturing antivenom is not a simple process.

“The production of antivenom is a complex and time-intensive process that requires extensive in-process inspections to ensure the safety, quality and effectiveness of every vial produced,” stated the NHLS.

The African Snakebite Institute (ASI) states that South Africa records roughly 4 000 snake bites a year, resulting in 900 hospitalisations.

Only 3% of snakebite victims require treatment with antivenom; however, not receiving it could result in death.

The reason for the antivenom was reportedly due to electricity supply issues and renovations at the SAVP.

Spider, scorpions and boomslang

Antivenom that will be produced by the NHLS will include polyvalent antivenom, boomslang antivenom, spider antivenom and scorpion antivenom.

ASI stated that Southern Africa has more than 2 200 spider species, but that there has never been a fatal spider bite in the region.

Scorpion species number roughly 150 and are also “not potentially life-threatening”, while fewer than six boomslang bites are recorded annually, according to ASI.

These antivenoms are due for release in November this year.

“The organisation believes this is a crucial step in restoring the local supply of lifesaving antivenom, which is essential for treating snake, spider and scorpion envenomation,” the NHLS concluded.

NOW READ: Shortage of snake antivenom worryingly low, experts warn