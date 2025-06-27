Are lay-by graves un-African? Cultural clash over Johannesburg’s burial crisis solution

For residents considering lay-by grave services, existing consumer protection laws provide important safeguards.

As Johannesburg grapples with a shortage of burial space, a new industry offering lay-by grave services has emerged – but cultural leaders are asking whether this modern solution fundamentally contradicts African traditions and values.

The City of Johannesburg faces an escalating burial space crisis, with several cemeteries approaching or reaching full capacity despite earlier projections of adequate space for decades.

This shortage, driven by population growth, urban migration, and cultural resistance to cremation, has forced the city to actively promote alternative burial methods, including cremation and reburials.

In this gap, companies like Calgro M3 Memorial Parks, have stepped in. It offers what it calls “dignified funerals and easy to afford burials” through lay-by monthly payment plans ranging from R500 to R1 625.

The company operates cemeteries across Bloemfontein, Fourways, Nasrec, Durbanville, and Enokuthula Springs, with plans for a Randburg facility.

When The Citizen attempted to contact Calgro M3 for comment, the company engaged in a week-long series of evasive responses, delaying any meaningful communication before stating on Thursday that their designated spokesperson was unavailable, with no timeline for a response.

The grave cultural resistance

But the concept of purchasing burial services in advance has sparked fierce opposition from traditional leaders who question whether such practices align with African cultural values.

Chief Mathupha Mokoena, President of Contralesa, has been particularly vocal in his criticism.

“Contralesa is aware of strange things that are contrary to our usual practices that relate to how we conduct funerals in our country, South Africa,” Mokoena stated.

“The question of memorial parks, including pre-paid burial sites, is foreign in our culture.”

Mokoena argues that these services represent a fundamental departure from traditional practices, suggesting they transform burial customs into commercial enterprises.

He contends that paying for burial arrangements in advance violates core African cultural principles.

“Paying for burial rites in advance, even buying a coffin in advance, is totally against our cultural norms and practice as Africans,” he explained.

“By doing this, we are directly inviting bad luck and curses that might follow those who are remaining behind.”

The traditional leader warns that such practices could have severe spiritual consequences for families, describing potential “strange things” that “cannot be healed and will cause pain to members of the family.”

His organisation has called upon communities to resist what they view as foreign influences on traditional burial practices.

Expert analysis on lay-by graves’ cultural impact

Cultural expert Isaac Muthethwa offers additional perspective on why these modern burial arrangements conflict with traditional African customs.

However, he also states that such practices are not significantly different from paying for funeral cover,

Muthethwa says Africans are not even supposed to be using coffins because of the belief that the body must go back to the soil.

He explains that the practice of preparing graves in advance goes against fundamental beliefs about death and the afterlife.

His concern extends beyond the spiritual realm to practical family dynamics.

Muthethwa argues that investing in death-related expenses while alive diverts resources from living family members who might need support for education, healthcare, or other essential needs.

He observes a troubling shift in community priorities, where people plan extensively for death while neglecting to celebrate life’s milestones.

“When people are buying cars cash, you are bringing your best respected funeral cover so that everybody can see that ‘this is how you buried your mom’, but the following day the family is hungry because the money was meant for the burial and not for living,” he explained.

City’s regulatory framework

Despite the cultural controversy, the City of Johannesburg recognises memorial parks as legitimate businesses operating within established regulatory frameworks.

Jenny Moodley, spokesperson for Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo, confirms that private cemeteries must comply with municipal bylaws and national environmental regulations.

“Memorial parks that operate as private cemeteries within the City of Johannesburg are recognised and are required to comply with all applicable municipal bylaws and national regulations,” Moodley stated.

The city requires proper zoning and adherence to health, environmental, and town planning regulations. Regarding Calgro M3 specifically, Moodley notes that the company has received necessary approvals and currently faces no formal complaints.

“The City is aware of Calgro M3 Memorial Parks as one of the private operators currently offering memorial park services within Johannesburg,” she confirmed.

Officials emphasise that while these services are legal, consumers should conduct thorough research before committing to pre-paid burial arrangements.

Consumer protections and rights

For residents considering these services, existing consumer protection laws provide important safeguards.

The Consumer Protection Act ensures that lay-by payments remain the consumer’s property until full payment is completed, with specific provisions for refunds and compensation if services cannot be delivered.

Companies must maintain payment security and provide either equivalent alternatives or financial compensation if burial services become unavailable.

In cases where unavailability results from supplier fault, consumers are entitled to double compensation.

For residents considering pre-paid burial services, city officials recommend thorough research and due diligence.

Moodley advised consumers to “verify that the memorial park is legally zoned as a cemetery, compliant with City bylaws, and that the service provider is registered and transparent about its terms and conditions.”

Under Section 62 of the Act, retailers must safeguard both consumer payments and reserved goods with appropriate care and diligence.

If goods become unavailable, companies must offer consumers equivalent or superior alternatives or provide refunds with interest.

In cases where unavailability results from the supplier’s fault, consumers are entitled to double their payment amount as compensation.

A question of cultural evolution

The debate over lay-by graves raises broader questions about cultural adaptation in modern urban environments.

While practical pressures demand innovative solutions to genuine infrastructure challenges, the strong opposition from cultural leaders highlights the complex relationship between tradition and necessity.

Some might argue that urban realities require pragmatic approaches to age-old challenges, while others contend that certain cultural principles should remain inviolate regardless of practical pressures.

The question remains: can traditional burial practices evolve to meet contemporary urban needs while maintaining their essential cultural and spiritual significance?

As Johannesburg continues to wrestle with its burial space crisis, the tension between modern solutions and traditional values reflects a broader challenge facing rapidly urbanising African communities.

Muthethwa says whether lay-by graves represent a necessary adaptation or an unwelcome departure from cultural norms may ultimately depend on how communities themselves choose to balance practical needs with cultural preservation.

