Are Sassa payments in the Eastern Cape at risk due to floods and a looming cold front?

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has confirmed that its pay points in the Eastern Cape will not be affected by the weather.

This follows concerns over a severe cold front expected to bring snow, strong winds and rough seas to parts of the province from Wednesday.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi told The Citizen that social grant recipients can rest assured that their payments will continue as normal.

“As part of efforts to improve social grant payment methods, a strategic decision was taken to phase out all pay points. Therefore, grant payments will continue as per the norm in Eastern Cape, the floods will not affect grant payments,” said Letsatsi.

Sassa grant payment dates:

Older Persons Grant – Wednesday, 2 July 2025

Disability Grant – Thursday, 3 July 2025

Children’s Grants – Friday, 4 July 2025

Cold front to hit mid-week

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), a cold front is expected to make landfall on Wednesday, 25 June, bringing gale-force winds and sub-zero temperatures to the Eastern Cape.

Strong winds are forecast for both Wednesday and Thursday, especially over the interior.

“Snowfalls of between 1cm to 5cm accumulation can be expected over the northern high-lying areas on Thursday. Very rough seas, with wave heights reaching 6m, and strong to gale force winds can also be expected in places along the Eastern Cape coast on Thursday into Friday,” Saws said.

Weather warnings in place

Saws has issued several impact-based warnings:

Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging winds and localised damage to structures over Chris Hani, Joe Gqabi, Sarah Baartman Districts, as well as Raymond Mhlaba and Amahlathi local municipalities on Wednesday.

Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging winds and waves along the coast from Plettenberg Bay to East London on Thursday.

Yellow Level 1 warning for disruptive snow over Senqu and Elundini local municipalities on Thursday.

