Auditor-General responds to ActionSA corruption allegations

South Africa's Auditor-General says all their reports are quality assured.

The Auditor General of South Africa (AGSA) has denied allegations of corruption by some of their auditors in the Free State.

This comes after ActionSA stated that it had received information from whistleblowers alleging that senior AGSA Free State figures collaborated with Centlec employees and consultants to falsify audit outcomes and sanitise reports that were intended to expose widespread financial mismanagement and fraud within the municipal entity.

However, AG Tsakani Maluleke said that AGSA defended the agency.

AGSA processes watertight

She said audits are subject to stringent internal and external processes to ensure adherence to ethical and auditing standards.

“They also undergo strict independent quality reviews by independent industry regulators such as the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA),

“In line with International Standards on Auditing (ISA) that we adhere to, our audit processes are such that no single person can conclude and audit alone, as there are several stringent internal and external review mechanisms that all our auditors must adhere to,” she said.

No evidence against auditors

Maluleke said there is no evidence to suggest that AGSA auditors in the Free State were involved in collusion with officials at Mangaung municipality.

“We therefore call on those who have concrete evidence of impropriety to submit it through our complaints process to enable the AGSA to investigate it.”

She said the allegations had first surfaced on social media in 2024, prompting the AGSA to investigate. They were examined, and the reports were handed to the municipality.

“The AGSA rejects the allegations of collusion between our team and Centlec employees.

“The AGSA reviewed the entity’s audits and concluded there was no basis for the allegations, as all findings were reported consistently.

“For the past five (5) financial years, Centlec has been receiving unqualified-with-findings audit outcomes from the AGSA,” she said.

