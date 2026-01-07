Bad neighbours sour suburban living

From noise and parties to illegal activity, neighbour disputes are increasingly shaping property values and community conflict.

Bad neighbours are the bane of suburban life. Loud music that never ends, parties that spill into the street, screaming, uncontrolled drunkenness and illegal activity like prostitution can turn a quiet suburb into a warzone almost overnight.

Disputes between neighbours can get ugly, land up in court or end in a street punch-up, said East Rand councillor Mary Goby, who is currently dealing with multiple complaints in his ward.

“For many homeowners, badly behaved neighbours have become more than a nuisance. They are now a trigger for declining property values, safety concerns and open conflict in communities,” she said.

New Year’s Eve saw several areas turn into nightmares. “Guest houses hosted festive events and invited strangers into neighbourhoods,” Goby said.

“Streets were lined with cars. Intoxicated partygoers relieved themselves on pavements. Bottles were strewn everywhere. Fights broke out.”

Buyers caught off guard

Unwitting home buyers often purchase into the dream of suburban family life at a hefty price, only to have it shattered by noisy and problematic neighbours.

A Durban homeowner said what she believed was her dream home came with an unexpected test.

“Shortly after submitting an offer, my husband received an e-mail saying we had to attend a meeting with the owners to see if we qualified to live there. We were furious,” she said.

The e-mail turned out to be a prank, but it was prophetic. “We’ve certainly had our fair share of problematic neighbours,” the woman added.

Doing detective work before buying

Chris Tyson, CEO of Tyson Properties, said buyers were increasingly forced to play detective when seeking a new home.

“Sellers are supposed to disclose disputes, but the chances of that happening are slim. A seller is hardly likely to volunteer information if they want to sell their house. That leaves buyers to do their own homework,” he said.

Legal consultant Shaun Muskat said sellers often do not disclose neighbourhood problems. “The same applies to noisy neighbours. Sellers simply keep quiet,” he said.

When parties turn into illegal operations

Beyond loud parties, domestic disturbances and uncontrolled pets, illegally operating guest houses, Airbnb-style rentals and informal venues are minting money from events, functions and unlicensed alcohol sales.

Goby said noise complaints were regular in her ward. “Private parties, loud music and traffic are the main issues,” she said.

Prostitution, unlicensed alcohol sales, drugs and criminal elements often go hand in hand, said a private security consultant.

Short-term rentals are not always the problem they are made out to be, said Andre Badenhorst of Just Properties. He said most legally run Airbnbs and guest houses do not affect sales or rentals.

“Guests stay for short periods. The adjoining neighbours often do not even know they are there,” he said.

But he drew the line on eventing operations and illegal activity. “A setup like that should not be allowed in a residential area. Constant noise will influence the marketability of surrounding homes,” he said.

Logging evidence and forcing action

Some properties operate outside approved land use and include illegal liquor sales.

With law enforcement stretched, these operations often continue until neighbours reach breaking point, said a private security expert.

The expert said logging disturbances has become essential. “Keeping a logbook, measuring noise levels and using cameras that incidentally pick up disturbances, without invading privacy, often make the difference,” the expert added.

Direct surveillance is illegal, but incidental footage is permitted. “Take pictures of what is happening in the street. Record whatever you can.”

Goby said residents often report problems to councillors, instead of the police, but councillors have limited authority.

“All we can do is apply pressure to departments like city development and metro police. Residents can also petition to have rezoning revoked,” she said.

Escalation depended on evidence, she added. “Log every complaint with metro police and keep reference numbers. Then send them to city development. Paper trails force movement,” she said.

The security consultant said one resident documented suspicious activity at a neighbouring property for months.

“He logged times, vehicles and patterns. Cameras picked up disturbances incidentally. That logbook helped bust a drug ring. Without it, authorities would not have acted,” they said.

Last checks before signing

Muskat said residents must exhaust formal remedies before approaching the courts.

Tyson said buyers have avoided major problems by simply looking over garden walls.

“One buyer spotted piles of boxes and rubbish in a neighbouring yard.

“Enquiries revealed the neighbour was a hoarder and that rodents regularly moved between the properties,” he said.

He said buyers should also visit properties at different times.

“Go in the evenings or on weekends. That is when you hear the noise and see parking and traffic issues,” he said.

