Big update on Rand Water maintenance outages

Rand Water has successfully completed its critical B16 maintenance project and resumed pumping operations at Mapleton, marking a milestone in the utility’s major infrastructure programme that has affected water supply across Gauteng since late May.

The water utility announced the completion of the B16 project on Monday morning, bringing relief to thousands of residents who have endured water shortages for several days.

“We’re pleased to share that all work on the B16 project is complete, and pumping at Mapleton has officially started!” Rand Water stated on its social media platforms.

Rand water maintenance gradual recovery process expected

Despite the completion of maintenance work, the restoration of the water supply will not be immediate across all affected areas.

Rand Water emphasised that the distribution system requires time to rebuild pressure and capacity before normal supply can resume.

The utility explained that recovery patterns will vary significantly based on geographical elevation.

It stated that low-lying areas are expected to see water supply return first, while residents in high-lying areas will likely experience longer wait times before their taps flow normally again.

Demand management will play a crucial role in the recovery process, according to Rand Water officials.

“Recovery depends on overall demand, so if your supply is back, please use water sparingly to help the system stabilise,” the utility advised residents.

Extended recovery timeline

Both Rand Water and Johannesburg Water have prepared residents for a potentially lengthy restoration period.

Johannesburg Water previously cautioned that the recovery process would extend well beyond the completion of maintenance activities.

“After each maintenance has been completed, it will take a maximum of 14 days for the system to fully recover, and for normal water supply to return,” Johannesburg Water stated in earlier communications with residents.

Ongoing maintenance programme

The B16 project forms part of Rand Water’s broader maintenance programme that commenced on Thursday, 29 May.

The utility has been running multiple maintenance operations concurrently to address critical infrastructure needs across the water supply network.

Rand Water has not yet provided specific timelines for when different areas can expect full water supply restoration following the completion of the B16 project.

The utility continues to monitor system performance as pressure builds throughout the distribution network.

The water supplier concluded its latest update with appreciation for public cooperation during the challenging period.

