BMA clears SA of blame as Beitbridge truck delays pinpointed to Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean authorities cited limited parking space, abnormal load vehicles occupying parking bays.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has moved to dispel concerns over freight truck delays at Beitbridge, stressing that South African border operations remain fully functional and that congestion stems from constraints on the Zimbabwean side.

This comes after Zimbabwean authorities cited limited parking space and abnormal load vehicles occupying parking bays.

Blame

Zimbabwean authorities also blamed slower cargo processing by clearing agents as the primary reason for the growing backlog.

BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi said commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato is aware of the long queues of freight trucks on the corridor leading to the Beitbridge Port of Entry.

“The BMA and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) wish to clarify that the current delays are not caused by operations on the South African side of the border.”

Border functions

Mogotsi said all SARS and BMA functions, including immigration processing, agriculture inspections, port health services and biosecurity controls, are operating efficiently, with systems functioning normally.

“The congestion is being experienced on the Zimbabwean side of the border. According to information received from the Zimbabwean authorities, limited parking capacity at their port is contributing to the delays. A significant number of abnormal-load vehicles are occupying available parking space, reducing the port’s capacity to receive additional freight trucks.

“Furthermore, processing by clearing agents on the Zimbabwean side is taking longer than usual, which has slowed the movement of cargo across the border,” Mogotsi said.

Picture: BMA

Zimbabwe engagements

The BMA said it is “actively engaging” its counterparts in Zimbabwe to identify and implement measures that will expedite the movement of trucks and alleviate the congestion.

“The BMA appreciates the patience and cooperation of transport operators, freight companies and motorists, and will continue to provide updates as the situation develops,” the BMA said.

Repatriations

Meanwhile, the BMA confirmed South Africa has repatriated nearly 73 000 foreign nationals in just over a month, with most processed at Musina’s Temporary Repatriation Centre.

Authorities stressed that migration enforcement is a rule‑of‑law matter, warning against resistance to lawful operations and intensifying crackdowns on illegal crossings, trafficking, and criminal syndicates.