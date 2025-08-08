South Africa

Home » News » South Africa

BMA denies ‘misleading claims’ that it refused Russian warship access to SA shores

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

8 August 2025

04:36 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The Smolny, carrying 300 sailors, arrived in Cape Town on 4 August 2025.

BMA denies 'misleading claims it refused Russian war ship access to SA shores

The Smolny, arrived in Cape Town on the 5th August 2025. Picture: X/@MrFrantarelli

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has denied claims that it refused access for sailors on board a Russian Baltic fleet training ship to disembark the vessel.

The Smolny, carrying 300 sailors, arrived in Cape Town on 4 August 2025, reportedly to restock, replenish and resupply the ship.

The MK party called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene after the party claimed that the sailors were refused access and were denied the right to disembark.

‘Misleading claims’

BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi said they have taken note of the “misleading claims” made regarding the arrival of the Russian vessel at the Port of Cape Town.

“The vessel in question arrived at Cape Town harbour on Monday, 4 August 2025. Prior to its arrival, the Border Management Authority and other government stakeholders held a meeting where procedures and processes were agreed upon.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa speaks to Putin on Ukraine crisis, bilateral issues

Agreement

In the meeting, it was agreed that:

  • The sailors would remain on board, as they do not have passports in their possession, but only seafarers’ identification.
  • The vessel has received diplomatic clearance from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco).
  • ⁠The reason for docking is replenishment, rest and recuperation.

No application

Mogotsi said no application to waive any document requirements was ever received by the Department of Home Affairs ahead of the visit from the Department of Defence, Dirco, or any other relevant stakeholder.

“The sailors subsequently wanted to undertake an excursion into Cape Town arranged by a private company.

“However, in terms of the law, the arrangements that had been agreed to and given the absence of any application for a waiver being submitted, the BMA could not allow them to disembark without passports,” Mogotsi said.

RELATED ARTICLES

Voyage

According to the Baltic Fleet’s press service, the Smolny called in at a number of ports, including Cuba’s Havana, Venezuela’s La Guaira, South Africa’s Cape Town, Namibia’s Walvis Bay, Angola’s Luanda, Cameroon’s Douala, and Benin’s Cotonou.

NOW READ: US ambassador Reuben Brigety refuses to be drawn into Russian ship Lady R saga

Read more on these topics

boat border Cape Town Jacob Zuma Russia uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party/MK )

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Celebs And Viral ‘My stomach is confused’: Siya Kolisi serves up culinary heritage, humour and humanity
Crime Two police officers shot dead while transporting prisoner
Courts Woman becomes a millionaire after being arrested while asking for water
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: When will the ground fall beneath us?
News GBV: Are we losing this war?

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp