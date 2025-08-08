BMA denies ‘misleading claims’ that it refused Russian warship access to SA shores

The Smolny, carrying 300 sailors, arrived in Cape Town on 4 August 2025.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has denied claims that it refused access for sailors on board a Russian Baltic fleet training ship to disembark the vessel.

The Smolny, carrying 300 sailors, arrived in Cape Town on 4 August 2025, reportedly to restock, replenish and resupply the ship.

The MK party called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene after the party claimed that the sailors were refused access and were denied the right to disembark.

‘Misleading claims’

BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi said they have taken note of the “misleading claims” made regarding the arrival of the Russian vessel at the Port of Cape Town.

“The vessel in question arrived at Cape Town harbour on Monday, 4 August 2025. Prior to its arrival, the Border Management Authority and other government stakeholders held a meeting where procedures and processes were agreed upon.

Agreement

In the meeting, it was agreed that:

The sailors would remain on board, as they do not have passports in their possession, but only seafarers’ identification.

The vessel has received diplomatic clearance from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco).

⁠The reason for docking is replenishment, rest and recuperation.

No application

Mogotsi said no application to waive any document requirements was ever received by the Department of Home Affairs ahead of the visit from the Department of Defence, Dirco, or any other relevant stakeholder.

“The sailors subsequently wanted to undertake an excursion into Cape Town arranged by a private company.

“However, in terms of the law, the arrangements that had been agreed to and given the absence of any application for a waiver being submitted, the BMA could not allow them to disembark without passports,” Mogotsi said.

Voyage

According to the Baltic Fleet’s press service, the Smolny called in at a number of ports, including Cuba’s Havana, Venezuela’s La Guaira, South Africa’s Cape Town, Namibia’s Walvis Bay, Angola’s Luanda, Cameroon’s Douala, and Benin’s Cotonou.

