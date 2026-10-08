BMA rejects claims of deportees entering SA through informal border crossings

The BMA said South Africa's land Ports of Entry with the Kingdom of Eswatini are secured, with access control measures in place.

Amid growing concerns over border security, the Border Management Authority says there is no evidence supporting allegations that deportees are re-entering South Africa through informal crossings.

The BMA said it has noted claims that deportees are entering South Africa through informal border crossings and wants to clarify that South Africa’s land Ports of Entry with the Kingdom of Eswatini are secured, with access control measures in place at designated entry and exit points.

SA borders

It said the country’s borders are secure.

“The BMA, supported by other law enforcement authorities, maintains a presence across the country’s Ports of Entry and continues to conduct border surveillance and enforcement operations to prevent and detect unlawful entry, including the smuggling and trafficking of persons.”

Ports of entry

The BMA said it is important to understand that anyone in transit through South African airports goes through international transfers without entering the country.

“Therefore, any attempt to circumvent formal Ports of Entry is subject to detection and enforcement action.”

Eswatini deportees

On Wednesday, The Citizen reported that the Kingdom of Eswatini rejected claims that it secretly released deportees from the United States and allowed them to cross illegally into South Africa through informal border crossings.

The allegations stemmed from a report by Swaziland News, which claimed that a deportee from Laos had been released and subsequently travelled to Johannesburg.

Claims

The claims gained traction on social media amid ongoing concerns about illegal immigration in South Africa.

However, Clayson Monyela of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) pointed to an official Eswatini government statement disputing the allegations.

Eswatini confirmed that three third-country nationals accepted under a bilateral arrangement with the US had voluntarily left the kingdom and returned to their respective countries.

Foreign nationals

The individuals, from Yemen, Belize and Laos, departed between September and October after requesting repatriation.

According to acting government spokesperson Thabile Mdluli, the departures followed established procedures and were carried out in cooperation with relevant authorities.

Rights protected

The government reiterated its commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of third-country nationals while safeguarding national security.

Eswatini also thanked the countries and partners that helped ensure the migrants’ orderly return home.

The kingdom maintained that reports suggesting deportees were released into South Africa illegally were false.