BMA, SANDF intercept more than 20 unsupervised minors near Beitbridge

The Border Management Authority (BMA), working with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), has intercepted more than 20 minors near the Limpopo River close to the Beitbridge port of entry, raising serious child protection and border security concerns.

The interception occurred during routine border safeguarding operations near the Beitbridge border fence, one of South Africa’s busiest and most vulnerable crossing points.

According to the BMA, the children were aged between five and 17 years and were believed to have been travelling from South Africa to Zimbabwe.

Only one parent among adults

The group also included 10 adults, but preliminary verification by BMA officials revealed that only one adult was the biological parent of one of the children. The remaining minors were travelling without parental supervision or lawful guardianship.

BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato said the circumstances surrounding the movement of the children were alarming and required urgent intervention.

“The interception has raised serious concerns regarding child protection, possible exploitation and non-compliance with immigration and child welfare legislation,” Masiapato said.

Authorities step in

Following the interception, all individuals were placed under the care of the relevant authorities to ensure the children’s immediate safety and well-being.

“Processes are underway to ensure the safety, well-being, and lawful handling of the minors in line with South African laws and international child protection protocols,” Masiapato said.

The BMA confirmed it is working closely with the South African Police Service (Saps), the department of social development and other stakeholders to verify the identities of the children and adults, establish the circumstances surrounding their movement and determine appropriate interventions.

Officials will also assess whether any criminal activity, including trafficking or exploitation, may be involved.

Zero tolerance on unlawful movement of children

Masiapato reiterated the authority’s zero-tolerance stance on the unlawful cross-border movement of children, particularly at high-risk areas such as Beitbridge.

“The protection of vulnerable persons, particularly children, remains a priority for the BMA,” he said.

“We will continue to intensify joint operations with our security cluster partners to prevent exploitation and safeguard the integrity of our borders.”

Parents and guardians are advised against allowing children to travel across borders without proper documentation or supervision, stressing that such practices place minors at risk of abuse, exploitation and harm.

