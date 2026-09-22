BMA seize dagga, tobacco and heroin worth millions in one week

The BMA says the operations demonstrate the importance of sustained law‑enforcement visibility, intelligence sharing and interventions.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has announced a string of high‑impact law‑enforcement successes, intercepting nearly a tonne of suspected dagga, smuggled tobacco worth close to R2 million, and heroin valued at more than R2 million in one week.

Law enforcement officials made the busts in coordinated operations across Limpopo, KwaZulu‑Natal (KZN) and Gauteng.

Law enforcement

BMA Deputy Assistant Commissioner Mmemme Mogotsi said these operations demonstrate the importance of sustained law‑enforcement visibility, intelligence sharing and coordinated interventions along the country’s borders and strategic routes.

“The BMA will continue to work closely with Saps [South African Police Service] and other partners to disrupt illicit movements and prevent prohibited goods from entering or moving through the country.”

Dagga

On Friday, 18 September, BMA officials working with Saps seized 991.5kg of suspected dagga at the Baobab Toll Plaza in Limpopo.

The consignment, hidden in a Toyota Hilux canopy, carried an estimated street value of R1.5 million. Two Tanzanian nationals were arrested and handed over to Saps for further investigation.

Tobacco

In KZN, BMA law‑enforcement officials intercepted a Mozambican truck near the Kosi Bay Port of Entry carrying 150 master cases of Afzal hookah tobacco and 50 bags of Vimal Guktha chewing tobacco, concealed beneath beans.

The haul, worth R1.9 million, was booked at Manguzi Saps and referred to the Provincial Counterfeit Unit. Officials suspect the products were smuggled from India through Mozambique into South Africa.

Picture: BMA

Heroin

At OR Tambo International Airport, BMA officials supported Saps in an intelligence‑led operation that netted heroin valued at more than R2 million.

A 52‑year‑old South African national arriving from Accra, Ghana, was arrested after officials discovered bullet‑like objects and blocks of suspected heroin in his luggage.

Picture: BMA

Successes

The suspect is expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court.

“These successes show that our borders are not soft targets,” Mogotsi stressed. “We are tightening enforcement along strategic routes and ports of entry, and we will not allow criminal networks to exploit South Africa’s borders for illicit trade.”

SA borders

BMA Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato commended officials and partners for their vigilance.

“The BMA remains committed to strengthening enforcement and protecting South Africa’s borders. These operations are proof of what can be achieved when agencies work together with focus and determination.”

The BMA confirmed that it will continue to intensify intelligence‑driven operations, with a clear message: South Africa’s borders are being defended, and illicit trade will be disrupted.