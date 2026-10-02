BMA takes firm stance against corruption and lawlessness across SA ports of entry

The BMA said the fight against corruption could no longer be confined to land borders and must extend to the country's airports and seaports.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has drawn a firm line against corruption at South Africa’s ports of entry, warning officials that abusing public power will have serious consequences.

BMA Commissioner Dr Mike Masiapato issued the warning during the Fraud and Anti-Corruption Awareness Campaign at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday, 2 October.

Corruption

Masiapato said the authority is taking a firm stance against corruption and lawlessness across South Africa’s ports of entry.

He said the fight against corruption could no longer be confined to land borders and must extend to the country’s airports and seaports.

“Corruption does not discriminate by port of entry, and neither can we.”

The campaign follows anti-corruption initiatives at Lebombo, Beitbridge, Maseru Bridge and Oshoek, and brings together the BMA, Special Investigating Unit (SIU), Department of Home Affairs, Hawks, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the South African Revenue Service (SARS) Customs, Airports Company South Africa (Acsa), South African National Parks (SANParks) and civil society organisations to strengthen information-sharing, investigations and accountability.

Bribery

Masiapato warned that corruption at the country’s borders is far more than an internal disciplinary matter. Bribery, customs fraud, fraudulent documentation and the facilitation of illicit goods and people can undermine state revenue, border security and national safety.

“Every bribe accepted is not just a crime; it is an invitation for criminal activity, a theft of state revenue, and a direct compromise of our national security.”

The scale of the challenge was underscored by disciplinary and criminal cases handled during the last quarter. The BMA dealt with 57 cases involving fraud, corruption and other misconduct, resulting in 17 dismissals, while a further 33 cases remain in the disciplinary process.

Of these cases, 17 individuals were dismissed following disciplinary proceedings for corrupt activities, including accepting bribes as small as R20 or R50.

The commissioner stressed that no amount is considered too small when it comes to corruption, adding that “the consequences are real”.

Cases

The Department of Home Affairs also finalised 42 misconduct cases, while the South African Police Service (Saps) opened 30 criminal cases involving officials, resulting in five arrests. Among those arrested was an immigration officer accused of accepting a R500 bribe to endorse a Lesotho passport.

Masiapato stressed that corruption carries consequences not only for officials, but also for the families who depend on them.

“A suspension or dismissal does not end with the individual. It reaches into the home and affects children, spouses, parents and dependants who had nothing to do with the misconduct.”

Careers

He urged officials to protect their careers, families and the integrity of the institutions they serve.

“We cannot fix our borders if we are busy breaking the law ourselves.”

The anti-corruption campaign will extend to a seaport in the next quarter before returning to another airport, reinforcing the Border Management and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum’s (BMIACF) broader strategy to tackle corruption across all ports of entry.

Message

For officials stationed at OR Tambo and other ports of entry, Masiapato’s message was direct:

“You are the face of South Africa to the world. Let us ensure that the only things crossing our borders efficiently are legitimate trade, tourism, and the warm spirit of our nation.”